i-d horoscopes: september 21 2018

A day of limbo is upon us as we straddle the end of Virgo, the beginning of Libra, and the transition into a new environmental season.

Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising, and Moon signs below to help you get good and ready for the switch.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The transition out of your season and fully into your new Solar year can be hard or easy. It will all depend on your willingness to first acknowledge, and then let go of your expectations. Fully embrace the uncertainty before you with deep optimism and faith in yourself and the brightness of your future.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your season is so close you can taste it. Now is the time to fluff your feathers, get out into the world around you, and make new, invigorating connections. Search for inspiration everywhere and celebrate being alive, here and now. Good things are coming and a part of inviting them in is to practice feeling good now.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Get into your spiritual side, today. Do or learn something that makes you feel like you are a part of something larger than yourself. Religion, science, art, mythology — they all have their own flavor of experience-expanding information. Take your pick. It will make all of your problems seem both manageable and insignificant, and isn’t that the dream?

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Loosen up and do something that allows you to enjoy yourself, today. There are ways to balance responsibility and commitment with fun and self-care (think: Rihanna). Once you find the sweet spot, you will start to understand how much each enrich and inform the quality of the other in significant ways.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Libra season lights up your world of career and social position. You thrive on doing your best and being rewarded for it, but today, it’s time to take it a step further. If a bigger and brighter spotlight were put on you and your work, what would you want people to see and know about you or label you as? Let the answers influence all that you do and say, today and beyond.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Ideas will be flocking to you, today, and they will expect you to have a place and a plan for them. A part of believing in yourself is having organizational systems to ensure the success and longevity of your creative concepts. Find ways to make room for whatever wants space and focus on the implementation, today.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

There is some kind of cycle, relationship, or habit that is taking up meaningful space where something more fortifying and long-term should be flourishing. Find whatever is taking up unnecessary emotional, physical or mental space and root it out. There is no scarcity of love, opportunity, or resource for you, Pisces. Out with the old and in with the new.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Take a step back to appreciate all of the love you have in your life. Surround yourself with people who make you feel wanted, important, and worthy beyond just what you are “useful” for to them. You are worthy and deserving of the love and care, period. Make plans that help you to wholeheartedly believe this.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Libra season encourages you to clean up your act a little and get serious about what you want to do with the time you have, for the rest of the year at the very least. Draw, write, or map out your goals and dreams and ruminate on how you’ll put them into action, starting now. There is no better time than now!

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

This time of year is all about passion and pleasure for you. Do what makes you feel good and never apologize for who you are or what you love. What makes you and your interests unique is what makes you so captivating. Live from a place of freedom and experimentation, today, and for however long you please.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Libra season hits you where the heart is and can make you feel like curling up on the couch for the entire month while friends visit you from time-to-time in your couch-crater. It will serve you more to figure out how to make comfort accessible to you wherever you go, today and the rest of the season, instead. Find objects, smells, songs, and other portable companions to help keep you satisfied throughout the season.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Libra season will challenge you to step up your game when it comes to communication. Identify for yourself where you feel like you could put in some extra effort or change your approach to gain a deeper sense of clarity and peace-of-mind. Once you do this, you’ll be less likely to catch yourself in any sticky situations that could’ve been avoided with a heavy dose of self-awareness and some foresight.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.