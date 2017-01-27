nelly furtado’s ‘late night with seth meyers’ outfit exclusively featured queer designers of color

twitter.com/nellyfurtado

The unexpected comeback queen of 2017, Nelly Furtado, went on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week to perform her new song "Cold Hard Truth." The latest track from her forthcoming sixth album The Ride comes fresh off the back of a Dev Hynes collaboration and the New York Fashion Week-debuted single "Islands of Me." And it looks like the late 90s icon chose that particular week for more than one reason. As Out notes, Furtado's outfit on Thursday night featured solely queer designers of color. She wore lace pants by pan-ethnic, pan-gender New York brand Gypsy Sport, necklaces from Gypsy Sport's jewelry collaboration with Chris Habana, a cowhide coat by Bushwick-based non-binary brand Daimorf, and a blouse by Nicola Formichetti's kawaii street label Nicopanda.

Furtado's subtly powerful fashion statement comes just one week after the inauguration of Donald Trump — whose administration has already threatened to overturn LGBTQ discrimination laws and enact a racist refugee visa ban. Given that Furtado is Canadian, she probably didn't make her political views heard at the polling booth last November. But she's still a valuable part of the resistance — and proving that political resistance fashion definitely isn't limited to slogan t-shirts.