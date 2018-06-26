bts photos of a young timothée chalamet filming 'hot summer nights'

A24

The Timothée Chalamet-led coming of age drama Hot Summer Nights hits DirecTV June 28 and theaters July 27, and we couldn’t be more excited. The film is a sultry adventure ride, focussing on the clean-eared Daniel making friends with a rebellious boy and falling into the drug dealing world. He quickly amasses an empire and develops a life full of hot makeout sessions, partying, and smoking weed. The character is a stark contrast to the intellectual, contemplative Elio of Call Me By Your Name. In anticipation of the film, A24 has shared set photos of Hot Summer Nights.

Set in the 90s, there’s a lot of great, authentic fashion looks on display here — going beyond the cliche overalls and bucket hats. Look at those Tommy Hilfiger-esque rugby polos. Timothée probably looks a lot younger to you. That’s because Hot Summer Nights was filmed all the way back in 2015. The movie’s release was put on hold last year, assumedly, because Timothee was already starring in two award-contender films, Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird.

The move was a smart one. Timothée has built up some serious cred for himself in a short time span. Yesterday, at only 23, Tiny Tim received an invitation to join the Academy. The invitation comes after the star received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor earlier this year.

You can take a full look at Timothée hard at work below:

