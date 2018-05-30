fanny pack slides are the ugly summer shoe we need

Nike

Fanny packs are back, slides are back, so it was only a matter of time before someone merged the two into summer’s must-have footwear. Sure enough, following Memorial Day weekend and the official hot season onset, Nike has come through with the goods: a release of Benassi “Fanny Pack” slides featuring tiny zippered pouches on the toe straps. True, you probably can’t fit more than a lipstick and house keys in these bad boys, but it’s the look that counts, and a look this is.

If you’re just stepping into the ugly-cool shoe trend, the black and grey Benassi colorway is a comparatively safe bet, while neon mash-ups are available for more seasoned fans of out-there footwear. Not that summer’s short on other mash-up shoe options. Ugg is back in full force with the Holly sandal, a classic chunky flat layered with a fluffy sheepskin fur. Meanwhile, Jonathan Anderson is trying hard to make toe shoes — complete with three-dimensional toenails — happen. No release date has been announced for the newest Nike Benassi, but don’t be surprised to see fanny pack-toe shoe hybrids spring up in the meantime. Balenciaga, you listening?