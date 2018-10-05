daily horoscopes: october 5, 2018

Get ready for texts from your ex, money mishaps and all of the lessons you haven’t learned about love to come knock on your door.



Check the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon sign below to get some insight on where to turn your attention today and keep in mind throughout this time.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep a close eye on your cash and take a close look at how you assign value to different things in your life, today. Money is an energy, and your relationship to it is influenced by the state of your mental, emotional, physical and sexual energy. Check in with yourself on all levels to see where you might need to address and/or move through something to begin a new relationship with resource.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your self worth is yours to define. Today, and for the next little while, clarity around the terms of how you measure your self worth and when and how you tend to your needs will be of the utmost importance. How can you make self-care less of a chore and more of a luxury? Find what makes looking after your health and wellness feel like a full-bodied “yes” and continue on that trajectory.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This idea of Ignorance as bliss is an even more dangerous idea than usual for you right now, Sagittarius. You will want to know the big-picture and the details of your financial, relational and energetic investments. Look at your bank statements, check in on your relationships, check your subscriptions, clean out your apps, debts, etc, etc. The last thing you’ll want to be is caught off-guard, at this time.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you and a friend aren’t seeing eye-to-eye, it’s your job, just as much as it is theirs, to make an effort to find common ground. Be really careful of your ego or of feeling like a victim of loneliness when you have self-isolated. It’s on you to get in the game, play fair and be as vulnerable and open as you can muster to make the kind of lasting connections you desire.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Venus’ attitude is something along the lines of “if it’s not beautiful does it even matter?” and this is the attitude you’re up against, now. If you don’t find the beauty and appeal in the work you do in the world, it may feel a lot less rewarding, both to you and those around you. Take a look at what your intentions are for your work. In reality, as long as you are in alignment with your values, you can’t go wrong. Stand strong in your resolve and hang in there, Aquarius.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Be very careful about the image you project onto your partners, now. Don’t let yourself be deceived by the story someone tells about themselves. Pay close attention to their actions and how they make you feel more over how well they can sell you on all of their admirable qualities. You are just as much of a catch as anyone. Don’t settle for less because you forget your worth and don’t exercise your right to say ”no.”

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You don’t technically need anyone, but the types of efforts you decide to shoulder do require you to have some more hands on deck. How far has the lone-ranger mentality really gotten you? What have you actually been able to accomplish completely without aid? Dig deep into where this mentality comes from and how it is or isn’t actually serving you, today, so that the rest of this Rx time isn’t a disaster.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Don’t let this month be a lesson in what you take for granted. Saturate yourself in gratitude for what you have. Know what you’re grateful for and why, and take a close look at how you are actually demonstrating how important these things/relationships/opportunities are for you. Nothing lasts forever. Keep all you have close while you have it.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

The next couple of months will require you to be very in-the-know. Check your bank account daily, make budgets to stick to, only make plans with the intention to follow-through, create morning and night routines if you don’t already have them. The care and keeping of all of these little details will make sure you come out on top, now and always.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

All of the changes happening for the next little while may feel like nudges in the direction of the purchase and accumulation of more things that make you feel grounded and centered. They’re not. The only place you will be able to find the grounding you need is when you go within, Cancer. Stop looking for external validation in things that can’t reciprocate your time and attention. It’s time to try something new.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If the objects and people in your environment don’t seem quite “right” or to your liking, some changes may be in order, but watch your tone and intention when making them happen. There is nothing inherently “wrong” with these people, places or things. Your change in perspective catalyzed their change in appearance to you. Approach clearing and re-organizing compassionately and thoughtfully and recognize what in you changed that you now want to see reflected in your surroundings.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The stories you tell yourself about yourself, your financial situation, and about other people’s intentions towards you are just that, stories, until you look at the facts and figures. Don’t let the haze of this time bog you down and allow you to forget who you are. Lay all of the data out in front of you so have a clear picture of who you are in all facets of your life and who is giving you what in return for your efforts.