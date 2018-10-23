cardi b's 'money' is the late-capitalist anthem we need

Two days ahead of schedule, we have Cardi B’s single “Money,” the first new material since Invasion of Privacy back in April (she has done quite a lot since then, like appearing on approximately 1,000 other artists’ songs, and, errrm, giving birth). Maybe she was timing it to coincide with the $1.6 million lottery win, or commenting on the expense of having a baby in America, but the message is universal for our beleaguered day and age — get money or die trying. Seriously though, most of us are going to die in the pursuit of money, not from anything remotely dangerous, but from stress from sitting at a computer every day for 50 years. “I was born to flex / Diamonds on my neck / I like boardin' jets / I like mornin' sex / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks.” What can we but us too, apart from jets, which give us anxiety as you can see the propellers on the wings, and can it really be that safe to take to the air in such a small vehicle? We are however safe in the knowledge that even if we don’t win the lottery, we’ll still have “Money.”

