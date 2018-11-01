daily horoscopes: november 1, 2018

Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs below to keep you aligned as you enter the new month.



Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re in your element, Scorpio. Don’t back down from challenges or hide from the problems you know you need to face. Your inclinations are spot on, now. Follow your intuition and trust yourself.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It may feel unclear as to what direction you should take, right now. This liminal space is exactly where you’re supposed to be. Just settle in for a while and let the process reveal itself to you as it, and you, are ready.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re the boss of your own life, no one else’s. So, take what irritates you about what other people do and don’t do, make sure you’re holding yourself to that standard in your own life, and keep it moving.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

It’s time to get crystal clear about who you are trying to reach with your work and why. Every decision hinges on this knowledge. Once you get honest and clear, everything else will make sense, or it won’t, and you will be able to make moves accordingly.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Other people’s opinions may feel frustrating and confusing for you, today, so don’t ask for them. Go back to whatever philosophies and ideals nourish and recharge you before you re-enter the social arena.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Pay attention to any synchronicities and/or signals from your body, today. They are all trying to tell you something. Be humble and slow down enough to listen.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Now is not the time to give up or back down. You’re on the brink of something new that’s kicking up a lot of dust. Be patient while it all settles so you can embrace whatever is on the other side when it’s ready for you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

If there is something you have been doing for money that no longer feels good or aligns with your larger mission or purpose, it’s time to drop it. Showing up for something that doesn’t satisfy you will just become increasingly more unbearable if you don’t act now.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

There’s not enough time in this life to waste your energy trying to please people. Not everyone is going to like you. That’s a good thing. Let the relationships that don’t make you feel confident and sure of yourself go for good.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

There’s no reason why you can’t have everything you want. Don’t let your hope waiver because of some small setbacks. The challenges just make the wins that much sweeter. Pick your battles wisely but never settle for less than what you deserve.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your perceptions and ideas are spot-on, today. Don’t second guess yourself or dampen your own light out of fear. Be proud of your ideas and carry something on you at all times to document your genius.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you can afford a little indulgent self-care today, do it. Your body, mind and spirit need a little rest and recuperation time. Do what you can to provide that for them so that you can keep moving strong.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.