supreme and hysteric glamour collab for fall/winter 17

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Ever wanted to strut down the high street in a mint green, faux fur, jacket, with "Fuck You," emblazoned on the back? Yes, of course you have. Or maybe you've always wanted to snuggle down through cool fall nights in a black bedspread (with matching pillow cases) featuring phrases like "Sin", "Hardcore", "Fucker", "XXX", and "Eat Shit Die"? Well, luckily for you, Supreme have collaborated with cult Japanese pop provocateurs Hysteric Glamour on a collection that features both of those things (and more!)

Founded in 1984, by Nobuhiko Kitamura in Tokyo, Hysteric Glamour's world features pop, pornography, salacious sloganeering, classic American silhouettes, and colourful graphics. Perfect for a collab with Supreme then. Alongside the aforementioned pieces, there's a nice line of mugs, and a whole host of bold and iconoclastic prints across T-shirts, parkas, hoodies, work shirts, and sweaters.

As usual, it's dropping Thursday the 14th, online and in-store in NYC, LA, London, and Paris, and Japan on Saturday the 16th. So get to queuing, cos it will obviously sell out.