finn wolfhard's new movie sounds even scarier than 'it'

14-year-old Finn Wolfhard clearly has a taste for the macabre. The Stranger Things star recently escaped the Upside Down to star in an adaptation of Stephen King’s epic 1986 clown horror, It. For his next scary screen role, Finn will swap the 80s sweaters for some Victorian-era ruffles and sailor suits.

Finn has been cast in an upcoming adaptation of Henry James’s 1986 gothic novella, Turn of the Screw, Variety reports. The tormentingly mind-bending ghost story takes the form of a manuscript written by a former governess, who is hired by an absent uncle to take care of his young nephew and niece. Finn will play the nephew, Miles, who is abruptly sent home from boarding school to live with his sister and their increasingly edgy governess.

The new film adaptation is titled The Turning, and is directed by Floria Sigismondi. In 2010, the radical Italian-Canadian director helmed The Runaways with Kirsten Stewart and Dakota Fanning, though is probably best known for her cinematic music videos. Sigismondi has worked with David Bowie, Björk, Rihanna, and Marilyn Manson, and recently directed Alice Glass’s surreal comeback video “Without Love.” Bringing The Turn of the Screw’s eerie country estate setting to life should be right up her alley.

For Finn’s part, he has probably shot enough scary stuff to equip him for The Turn of the Screw’s disturbing ending. "Filming a horror movie can definitely be scary at times," the upbeat young actor told i-D earlier this year. "After all, if it's a really scary scene, you have to be in it!" Production on The Turning is expected to start early next year.