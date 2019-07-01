see the best looks from g•spot, nyc's new lgbtq festival

Photography Noah Shraub

Among the various Pride marches that happened this weekend in NYC, high above the streets on a rooftop in Brooklyn, Gypsy Sport designer Rio Uribe turned festival curator for the most colourful celebration of all.

50 years to the day since the Stonewall Riots, a landmark protest that re-shaped perceptions of LGBTQ life for the generations to come, the event honoured identities and ideas from a once-silenced community. Braving the brief rain shower, Rio led a panel discussion that included i-D screenstars Aaron Philip, Munroe Bergdorf and Reneé Imperato talking about their own experiences with gender non-conformity and fighting for LGBTQ rights, followed by a raucous drag performance as the sun set. i-D was there to bring you all the looks.

Credits

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.