daily horoscopes: april 18, 2019

It will be hard not to take things personally and feel a little bit challenged, today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to get some insight on how to stay calm and connected to what really matters, right now.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

If you’re feeling unsatisfied with some of the dynamics of your relationships, try and show up differently on your end in order to initiate a new way or relating. If you continue to just be reactive to how they’re treating you, things will begin to downward spiral until there’s nothing left to salvage. Be proactive about both communicating what is and isn't working for you and change your actions accordingly so that your relationships are as nourishing and supportive as you deserve.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

As you change and evolve, the structures you use to stabilize you and keep you on track should, too. Today, check in to make sure you aren’t using stale systems of organization, time-management, self-care, accountability, etc. There is no reason why you shouldn’t be winning, right now. Make sure there are no areas where you are self-sabotaging your ability to keep moving on and up in all things love, life, work, and abundance.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It may be time to reach out to someone who has been doing whatever you’ve been trying to master for much longer than you. Someone with wisdom that comes from practice and refinement. They can learn just as much from you as you do them, and this exchange will be beneficial for the both of you. Find someone you respect and figure out a way to make the exchange between you reciprocal so that your level up is both ethical and calculated.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Someone treating you poorly or not doing what you want them to is about them. If something isn’t sitting right with you, think about how you can hold a mirror up to them and their behavior instead of being accusatory or taking on their negative energy as your responsibility. It’s not your job to teach anyone how to be, so do as much of the work of holding them and their process as feels comfortable for you, and set boundaries as necessary.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s okay to let go of things that are no longer working for you. This includes objects, routines, ideals, relationships, etc. Just because something has “always” worked for you, doesn’t mean anything about it’s value to you today. Be willing to initiate the process of detachment with whatever in your life is beginning to feel stale or detrimental to your continued evolution, and take as much time as you need to process what this might “mean” for who you are becoming.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Some things you thought were what kept you afloat may start to leave you, right now. This shift away from comfort and stagnant stability are crucial for you. Instead of worrying about it and hanging onto things that are no longer working, how might you be able to actually help to usher this release process along? What tools and coping mechanisms do you have that can help you be at peace with your current situation? This is where you should be focusing your energy.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

No one can tell you how to feel, so don’t let them. Take a break from anything or anyone that seems to be pressuring you to do or feel something specific or conform to their ideas about how something should or shouldn’t be. Your primary concern is what you’re wanting to create and offer the world, right now. There’s very little time, otherwise, for things that feel petty or oppressive to your sense of self-confidence and independence. Be clear about what you will and won’t tolerate and move in a completely new direction, if need be.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t give up your power so easily, right now. Try not to shut down when being confronted about how you feel or what you like or don’t like. Practice standing in and accepting how powerful you are and not shying away from it. Your mental and emotional influence can really work for you if you choose to see it as a gift. Work on this reframing of your emotions, intuition and inclinations, today, so new levels and success and freedom can open to you.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Whatever is not going “right” in your life, right now, is trying to teach you a lesson. Will you be able to slow down enough, and put your frustrations aside long enough, to figure out what it’s saying? It’s easy to dwell on what’s not working and abandon it all because of it. It’s much harder to take a step back, assess what is going right, and determine what the mishaps might mean and how you might tend to them, before jumping ship. This is your work, right now.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Beware of defining yourself by how “productive” you are, right now. As you know, this isn’t the only kind of energetic output that matters. What kind of energetic investments do really matter to you, right now? Are they creative, relational, organizational, or some other kind of energetic flow that you’re feeling most connected to and excited about maintaining? There’s no shame in doing what gives you a sense of “yes,” even if it doesn’t mean much to anyone else. Follow what lights you up, Capricorn, and everything will fall into place.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You’re being tested to stand up for what you believe in ways you have not had to before. Attempt to enjoy this process as much as possible and use it to further your growth and presence. Yes, being challenged can be hard, but it’s the best lesson you can learn to build confidence and self-assurance. Meet this challenge head-on. Celebrate every time you have a breakthrough, and know that the moments that humble you will only make your next triumph that much more satisfying.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

You’re not alone in feeling challenged by the burden of needing to take care of yourself, grow, learn, and keep up with your work and relationships, too. When it all becomes too overwhelming, reach out and find a community to help support you and remind you that you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be in your process. There is not “right” or “wrong” answer to how to conduct yourself as you navigate the ups and downs of life. Do what feels good and find people and situations that affirm you in doing so.