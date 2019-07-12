palmistry made us a mix full of unreleased dancehall bangers

Photography via Palmistry

This week’s i-DJ mix comes from local lad gone global, London artist and producer Benjy Keating aka Palmistry. You might remember him from his Cashmere Cat-interpolated single Lifted, his work with Yung Lean, and, if you’re really good, the record he just made for Vietnamese-Chinese artist Triad God. His second album Afterlife, is worth a listen too. Featuring bonus production from his longtime friend and collaborator SOPHIE on the woozy Water, the forward-thinking eleven-tracker came out in May via Mixpak Records.

Benjy reckons Afterlife would make a good soundtrack for the final scene in The Last of the Mohicans, observantly noting that “there’s a mad waterfall scene that River in particular would work well for”. Someone do him a favourite and redub it. Anyway, to celebrate both its release and the fact that it’s well and truly summer in London, the melancholic dancehall creator has gathered up some of his favourite music right now and shoved it in a mix especially for us.

“It’s another cult classic really,” he says of the mix. “It starts with unreleased Palmistry from this last record, then goes on to dancehall’s new wave, like Teejay and Squash. There are lots of demos of mine that would otherwise never see the blue light of another’s computer screen, and a collection of mostly-unreleased music by my friends.” Fun!

Press play and spare a thought for Benjy, who is currently trying to sort out travel plans for his cats, who seem to be living in NYC without him at this time.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.