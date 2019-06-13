charli xcx’s new album is coming

Photo via Instagram.

In January, Charli XCX promised hopeful fans that she’d release a new album in 2019 — her first since 2014’s Sucker. Today, she’s answered their prayers. The pop star took to Instagram to announce the release of Charli on September 13.

“This album is my most personal, which is why I decided to call it by my name. I’ve put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings, and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them,” she said. “Those of you who have been with me on my journey as an artist, I know you have waited for a new album from me for a long time, and I really hope Charli is all you can imagine and more.”

The track list includes recent bop “Blame It On Your Love,” featuring Lizzo and a ton of collaborations with our favorites like Christine and the Queens, Kim Petras, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, Pabllo Vittar, Clairo, and Yaeji. Obviously, the nostalgic Troye Sivan collab “1999” made the cut, but another track called “2099,” also with Troye, promises a futuristic take on the hit. She teases that a new video and tour dates will be announced soon.

“I cry when I listen to it - and I also wanna party when I listen to it so I KNOW ITS GOOD…” Charli said. “I think this is our best yet. To the angels - I love you and thank you for constantly believing in me. This one is for you.”

Charli XCX also revealed the jaw-dropping album art, in which the songstress appears nearly nude, covered only by some kind of shiny, pink metalwork. It’s art. As Kim Petras accurately notes on Charli’s post, “Wigs evaporated internationally.”