ariana grande donates $250,000 to planned parenthood

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande.

A Grande serving of good news — Ariana Grande is donating the proceeds from her concert in Atlanta to Planned Parenthood. Around $250,000 will make its way to the reproductive health organization, which aside from being incredible, also makes one wonder at the amount of money touring rakes in. She joins a slew of artists who have thrown their support behind PP, including Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga, and Lizzo, as reproductive rights are under threat in states including Missouri, Georgia, and Louisiana. “Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen told PEOPLE.



Wen’s further said, “This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they’ll stand for. Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back — in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets — against these dangerous attacks on people’s health and lives. We are so grateful to Ariana for her longstanding commitment to supporting women’s rights and standing with Planned Parenthood to defend access to reproductive health care. We won’t stop fighting — no matter what.”