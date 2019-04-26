daily horoscopes: april 26, 2019

The Moon moves into Aquarius, today, which could offer you a stroke of genius, if you need it.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can create the best conditions for brilliance to strike.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Don’t be afraid to get a little bit raw and vulnerable in your work today. You being human and having a particular way that you say and do things is why your voice is important. Emphasize your own story and point-of-view when making your next big moves. Anything or anyone that wants you to modify who you are or what you stand for to be involved in something won’t be a sustainable or fulfilling endeavor to keep up with, anyway.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

A lot of new ideas and information may come through, today. It will be up to you to sort it out and decide what stays and gets implemented and what goes. Let your body be the judge. Picture whatever plan of action or scenario to be true, or as it would be integrated into your life. What happens in your chest, head, and stomach when you feel into this? This, of course paired with a little bit of reason, should help you to only take on what will truly make your life even more worth living.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You may be faced with some of your flaws, today. Your only job is to witness this and see what you can do to hold space for yourself and your growth around this. You are not “broken” and in need of fixing, or a terrible person for not being perfect. In fact, the things that make you self-conscious are the things you were sent here to work on and integrate. See what this might look like for you, at this time in your life, and love yourself through it, no matter what.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you’ve been holding back about how you feel about someone or something, today is the day to muster up all of the courage you have and speak your mind. What lingers in the shadows of your relationships is what has the most potential to disrupt them. Be the one to bring things to light, whether they are vulnerable because they are “good” or “bad,” Prove to yourself that you can face the hard stuff head-on, and advocate for what you need.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your intuition is spot-on, today, but that doesn’t matter if you choose not to follow it. Today gives you some practice at trusting yourself. You are responsible for every good thing that has happened to you in your life. Remember this whenever you begin to second-guess your inner brilliance. Spend more time in silence than usual, today, so that you can let whatever wants to be known come through you.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

How can you bring more joy and happiness into your life, today? What seems like it would light you up and help you feel your most optimistic and abundant? You don’t need permission from anyone to make this a priority in your life. Make a list of all the things that make you smile, laugh, and feel safe to explore yourself and the world around you and invite some of these into your day, today and onwards.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s time to make some moves to better support your mental and emotional health. If these parts of you are out of whack, the rest of your life will suffer. Even if you think you’re “all good” right now, this means it’s an excellent time to get your plan-of-action together. Think about what you can do to find consistent space to release and regenerate, emotionally. What tools work best for you? Which people feel safest to trust? There’s no reason to put this off, Scorpio. The longevity of all you have going for you depends on this emotional maintenance.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You may be easily affected by the words of others, and spit venom unintentionally in response to whatever makes you feel uneasy, today. Try your hardest to give yourself space and time to find the reactions that are most aligned with what you actually want that person to receive, instead of whatever your insecurity wants to say. There is a difference between being honest and being mean and you need to be very aware of that line, now, so that you don’t accidentally cross it!

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may feel impatient and yearn to be validated by external objects, people, or opportunities, today. Resist the urge to give into these outside affirmations. What is it that you’re really looking for in them, Capricorn? How can you give these things to yourself, instead? You have done so much already in your life and have so much to offer. Focus on celebrating what you are and what you’ve got, today, instead of getting caught up in what has yet to come.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

A lot of people may have opinions and objections to the risks you’re currently taking, and this is your opportunity to stand strong in your resolve and only follow your own compass. When you do things to appease others, your work loses its spark, and you can lose your way. Continue to stick to your own guns and honor your vision for what is possible and the people who truly believe in and love you will support you in the endeavor.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Things are surely working themselves out for you behind the scenes, but how can you meet the universe halfway in bringing you all that you desire? You don’t need to “know” anything for sure or have some grand plan to take some preliminary steps towards doing what you want to. Think about all of the small ways that you can begin to set relationships, collaborations, etc into motion and put yourself in the running to be recognized in the ways that you deserve.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

It’s a good time to recruit help on making your visions come to life. You can do anything on your own, but it will take you much longer and drain you more than is necessary. What are low-pressure ways you can reach out to the people you know might be able to help you or at least give you some sage advice? Think about this and then actually reach out! People love to feel useful, so it’s a win-win when you give them the opportunity. What’s the worst that could happen?