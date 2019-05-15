watch miley cyrus in the trailer for black mirror season 5

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

It was only a matter of time... Black Mirror is back! And this time there’s added Miley Cyrus. The fifth season of hit anthology series, which returned last year with the interactive, choose-your-own-adventure movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, was announced last March by Netflix with the tagline: “The future will be brighter than ever.”

However, after a year (and a bit) of waiting, our first taste of the upcoming season is finally here as the trailer for the new series of Black Mirror has now dropped. And even better, it looks like it’s going to be just as intense as we’ve come to expect from the Charlie Brooker-helmed show.

The clip gives us various snapshots from the forthcoming episodes, including scenes starring Andrew Scott (aka the sexy priest from Fleabag) where he’s wielding a gun (!) and an episode starring Miley Cyrus, where it looks like she’ll be playing – wait for it – a popstar.

The trailer also shows that once again human beings’ relationship with technology will be the central focus, be it our relationship with social media, artificial intelligence or home assistants like Amazon’s Alexa.

Of course the exact details regarding the plot of the show are still yet to be released, but we do know that, unlike Bandersnatch, there won’t be any choose-your-own-adventure style episodes. Instead, Brooker told the New York Times that they were focusing on “more optimistic episodes and stories, rather than just dystopian and negative ones”.

If all that is too enigmatic for you, one concrete bit of information is the show’s return date. As per the trailer, Netflix have confirmed that Black Mirror Season 5 will drop on June 5. Plenty of time to glut yourself on technology before deciding to move to a cabin in the middle nowhere and live off the land.

