this is primavera sound 2019, straight up

This article originally appeared on i-D Spain.

The nineteenth edition of Primavera Sound has come to an end and, as usual, left us daydreaming of killer performances, unforgettable looks and moments that'll go down in history. And while the Spanish festival has long been known for its impressive line-ups, this year's stands out for its parity, with a 50/50 gender split – something that UK festivals pledged to achieve by 2022. As such, the weekend was full of performances by brilliantly talented women including Rosalia, Solange, Kali Uchis, Róisín Murphy, FKA twigs, Janelle Monáe, Robyn and Charli XCX.

i-D Spain was there, bopping about the Parc del Fòrum venue and making friends along the way.



Name: Andrea. Age: 18. Where are you from? Pamplona. What do you do? I'm a singer. I want to dedicate myself to music. My stage name is A1 Goldie. Who did you come to see? Mac DeMarco, Erykah Badu, Princess Nokia and Nina Kraviz.

@ a1.goldie

Name: Toby. Age: 21 years. Where are you from? London. What do you do? I work in cinema. I'm a director and screenwriter. What have you come to see? Everything on the Seat Village stage. Do you have a favourite artist? I can't just name one, but I love hardcore techno.

@ t.obs

Izquierda: Marina. Derecha: Benia

Name: Marina. Age: 20. What do you do? I'm studying Fashion Design and I'm an artist. Where are you from? Madrid. Why did you come to Primavera Sound? I am very excited about this edition because there is more racial, non-binary and female representation. Which artist are you most eager to see? Solange.

@afrofeministe

Name: Benia. Age: 23. Where are you from? I was born in Madrid, but I have origins in Equatorial Guinea. What do you do? I am a student, singer and composer. Tell us an unforgettable festival anecdote... When I was 19 years old, I told my mother that I was going to a concert with my friends, when in actual fact I traveled alone for eight hours with just €20 in my fanny pack to come to this festival to see Kendrick Lamar. Of all the whole line-up, I only knew him. During his performance, he looked at me and said "I see you". It was worth it for that alone.

@beniansi

Name: Brat Star. Age: 26. Where are you from? Montreal. You're DJing later, but which act are you most looking forward to seeing? Stereolab What is your favourite song? One by Yung Gleesh called Peace and Positivity. How would you define your style? Honestly, I do not know how to define my style.

@bratstar

Name: Ryan Chu. Age: 24. Where are you from? Australia. What do you do? I study dentistry. Have you come to Barcelona especially for Primavera Sound? Yes. I'm traveling in Europe right now; I love Europe and I always come whenever I can. Who did you come to see? Robyn. How would you define your style? I wear the clothes that I feel comfortable in. I really like vintage and wear a lot of black.

@ 55ryuchu55

Name: José Otero. Age: 18. Where are you from? From Bolivia. What do you do? I'm an artist. Why did you come to Primavera Sound? I'm a dancer with Putochinomaricón. How would you define your style? Abstract, because I don't get inspired by anything other than the mood I'm in on any given day. What song do you stop listening to lately? Bandit by Vjuan Allure.

@eumacara

Name: Georgia Palmer. Age: 19. Where are you from? Birmingham, but I live in North London. What do you do? I'm a model. Who do you most want to see? Solange, but I also love techno so there are a lot of DJs that I want to see. How would you define your style? It's a mix between 'gothic punk' and the nineties, but it depends on the day and how I feel.

@georgiapalmer

Name: Maddi Urtiaga. Age: 23. Where are you from? Pamplona. What is your job? I am a student and singer. Who do you most want to see at Primavera? Miley Cyrus, of course. How would you define your style? It changes according to the day, but a little bit 'business chic'. What have you been listening to lots lately? Secret by Anuel and Karol G.

@maddiurtiaga