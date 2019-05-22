watch girlpool’s spellbinding ‘minute in your mind’ video

Photo by Luke Gilford.

Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad, the unstoppable pair that make up the LA-based band Girlpool, are back with a captivating new video for the song “Minute in Your Mind.” The track is off their latest album What Chaos Is Imaginary, a compelling record of transition and triumph that signified a new era for Girlpool. “The album feels like a very transitional time, sonically, because it’s a lot of these older songs, and then it flirts with these new interests that we have,” Cleo told i-D.

The spellbinding video is directed by Amalia Irons, and it perfectly sets the scene for the 80s-inspired, synth track. Cleo sings poetic lyrics straight into the camera while floating in a neon-lit pool (or extra large jacuzzi), all the while giving the camera intense eye contact. A man works out next to an airstream, wearing headphones, and practices some light gardening, seemingly oblivious to Cleo alongside him. “You just help me sink/ I do,” he ruminates, bathed in purple haze. Not long after, Harmony joins in for a haunting verse. The whole thing is otherworldly, much like Girlpool’s sound.

The band heads to Europe this summer, to tour their latest album. For now, watch the video below.