dash stores closing marks the end of an era

Screenshot via Youtube

Remember how it felt to enter a retail establishment, rather than just ordering everything online? Us neither. Ever ahead of the curve, the Kardashians have announced via Kim’s website that they’ll be closing their DASH stores after twelve years in business, including the much visited Melrose Avenue location. “From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our ‘Dash Dolls’ spin-off show, it's been such a huge part of our lives,” Kardashian West says in a post titled “Such a bittersweet announcement” (as a side note, was Dash Dolls anyone else’s favorite show while it aired?). “We've loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we've all grown so much individually. We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families.” DASH was in fact the store that started it all — when the show first aired, all three sisters worked in their first location in Calabasas, which seems hard to imagine now. Truly, the Kardashian empire has expanded exponentially, adding not only businesses, from Kim’s KKW Beauty to Khloe’s Good American, but also children — welcome, True! “We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories.” Thankfully, our favorite Dash Doll, Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq, will still be gracing our screens on KUWTK.