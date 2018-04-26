darren criss talks playing versace's killer on this special episode of the i-D podcast

Season two of Ryan Murphy’s true crime epic American Crime Story is, like season one, decidedly not-a-murder-mystery. There’s no process of deduction. No great whodunnit, at its heart. In fact, the series’s most famous killing happens in the opening few minutes, in broad daylight, as it did in real life, on the steps of the Casa Casuarina, that baking hot morning in July of 1997.



At the time, Gianni Versace was the most famous fashion designer in the world. His killer, 27-year-old Andrew Cunanan, by contrast, was not famous. At least not nearly as famous as he should have been, as someone on the run for the brutal murders of four other people.

And therein lies the part of the crux. You see, the “American Crime Story” of season two is not the murder of Gianni Versace alone. Rather, it is the failure to prevent the murder of Gianni Versace — a negligence, ignorance, lack of awareness or other that lead the book upon which the series is based [Maureen Orth’s Vulgar Favors] to be subtitled: The Largest Failed Manhunt in the US History.

As season two of American Crime Story concludes its run on UK television, we’re joined on the i-D podcast by Darren Criss — the former Glee actor behind the role of Versace's murderer Andrew Cunanan. We discuss his preparation for the part — what he knew about the case and what he was surprised learn. And we find out more about the ascent and descent of a killer who, crucially, could have taken a very different path.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.