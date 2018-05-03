jazzelle aka uglyworldwide is beyond beauty in our new doc

Join us for the return of Beyond Beauty, brought to you by Instagram sensation @uglyworldwide aka 22-year-old Jazzelle Zanaughtti. For Jazzelle, beauty is more than just the way you look, it's exploring how you can transform yourself; a form of meditation, self exploration and expression that lead to the i-D coverstar discovering her own inner peace. Thanks to her bleached head, shaved brows, gold grills and ultra chill vibe, she feels mighty fine thank you.

Follow Jazzelle's journey through her New York City hometown as she meets the contemporary beauty pioneers using their bodies as a canvas to challenge perceptions of traditional beauty.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.