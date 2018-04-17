you can buy the outfits beyoncé's backup dancers wore

We’re still recovering from Beyoncé’s Coachella performance. Queen Bey delivered a barrage of iconic pop moments, from stepping with over 100 dancers to floating above the 90,000+ festival crowd. One of our many favorite wardrobe moments was the opening of the show: Beyoncé and her dancers marching out like a royal procession, decked out in African-inspired stage outfits. Want to replicate the pride-infused looks? Well, you’re in luck. The brand behind the dancers’ “King Tut” bodysuits released them online Tuesday morning.

Don’t worry, unlike Beyoncé’s haute couture outfits, these bodysuits are relatively affordable. Black Milk Clothing is selling the swimwear for $77USD. If you’re reading this too late and the bodysuit has already sold out, there’s plenty of other Egyptian-leaning pieces to grab from the Australian brand. Its new “Desert Queen” collection features hieroglyphic-print dresses, leggings, and leotards.

A lot of effort went into curating the fashion for Beyoncé’s homecoming celebration. Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, designed bedazzled pieces for Beyoncé, her 200+plus dancers, and Kelly and Michelle of Destiny’s Child. “If I am being totally transparent, it is very, very rare in this kind of process to have so much communication with the artist and the ones closest to her on her team,” Rousteing said in an interview, speaking on the ambitious undertaking. “I was able to be in the room with her and she would give me direct feedback about how the lighting should hit the clothes, what the music had to emphasize about each look—I never had to guess what to do next.”

You can purchase your very own Queen Bey-approved King Tut bodysuit here.