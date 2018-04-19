how gen z yellow took over your instagram (and the world)

Keener-eyed i-D readers will recall that last week, i-D Deputy Editor Felix Petty wrote a piece entitled, "What Even Is Gen Z Yellow and Should We Care About It?"



“Even with the dodgy name,” he said, “Gen Z yellow seems like it is happening. It is a thing now: it was spotted walking up and down the spring/summer 18 and fall/winter 18 catwalks. Press releases keep on appearing trumpeting it as the new thing. Sales of yellow are up! up! up!”

But what exactly is Gen Z yellow? And, more importantly, why is it?

As you may have gathered, in this week’s episode of the i-D podcast, Fash-ON Fash-OFF, we’re taking a deep dive into the year’s biggest color trend — Gen Z Yellow. We’re going to figure out what it is and why we should all apparently care about it. We’ll be hearing from Art Hoe Collective -- a New York based movement often credited as originators of the craze. And we’ll be debating where this leaves millennial pink -- the once ubiquitous tone left cold and shamed in a forgotten corner of Instagram.

Today, I’m joined i-D Deputy Editor Felix Petty, i-D Features Editor Tish Weinstock, and i-D Contributing Editor Douglas Greenwood.

You can listen to Fash-On Fash-Off on Acast, Apple, or wherever it is you get your podcasts.



This article originally appeared on i-D UK.