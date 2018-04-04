'nightflyers' is netflix's binge-worthy answer to 'alien'

Screenshot via YouTube

Gone are the days when there was only a sparse selection of Netflix Originals, breakout shows like Orange Is The New Black and House of Cards leading the charge. Today, Netflix is tackling every genre imaginable. Delivering an eclectic mix with 90s-inspired teen sitcoms like Everything Sucks! and crime thrillers like Seven Seconds, Netflix is making your cable subscription less and less rational. The streaming giant is tackling sci-fi now, releasing the trailer for its new show Nightflyers. The dark drama is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s 1985 novella and follows a crew of astronauts attempting to intercept an alien spacecraft. Things quickly go awry, of course.

Nightflyers feels like Interstellar-meets- Alien, depicting the horror of traveling into new frontiers. The show has a powerful team behind it too. Orange Is The New Black director Andrew McCarthy produced and directed episodes and the writer of classic 90s thriller Jacob’s Ladder adapted the novel for TV.

Ready to get scared? Watch the trailer for your next Netflix binge below: