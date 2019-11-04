lady gaga’s next movie role is this gucci murder mystery

Dunno about you, but over at i-D HQ we were absolutely obsessed with American Crime Story: The Assasination of Gianni Versace. It had everything -- murder! Intrigue! High fashion! Nothing in the year-and-a-half interim since the show ended has piqued our interest and landed in the perfect intersection of true crime and haute couture in quite the same way. Until now, that is.

It was reported over the weekend that Lady Gaga’s next starring role, following her Oscar-worthy performance in A Star Is Born, will be in Ridley Scott’s new project chronicling the murder of Maurizio Gucci. Maurizio, who spearheaded the Italian fashion house, was murdered in 1995, 10 years after leaving his wife Patricia Reggiani for a younger woman. The scorned Reggiani had hired a hit-man to assassinate her ex-husband, earning her the nickname the Black Widow. She was caught and served 18 years in prison, before being released in 2016.

Gaga will play the role of the Black Widow in the upcoming film. While details are scant for now, we know that the script was written by Roberto Bentivegna, and was based on Sara Gay Forden’s excellent true crime book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed. The film has been in developmental hell for the past decade, at one point even signing on Angelina Jolie for the role of Patricia Reggiani. But finally it looks like the project is coming together, thanks to our lord and saviour Stefani Germanotta.

If there was a Venn diagram of our dream movie it would pretty much consist of excellent fashion, true crime and also Lady Gaga, so needless to say we are incredibly excited for this one.