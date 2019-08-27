the savage x fenty runway show is coming to amazon

The Savage X Fenty show will be streamed on Amazon Prime, hopefully ushering in a new era of televised lingerie extravaganzas. Against the backdrop of Victoria’s Secret’s rage at a new era of inclusivity, Rihanna’s lingerie brand has remained classy, releasing neon undergarments rather than weird statements to the press. And yesterday, the Bad Gal of brassieres took to Instagram to announce a Savage X Fenty show happening on September 20, after New York Fashion Week has ended and the fashion press has decamped to Europe.

“We are working on creating the most bold, sexy, super energetic experience you can imagine!! @savagexfenty,” the multi-hyphenate artist declared. We can only imagine what could be packed into this “super energetic experience.” Live performances — probably, but Tyra Banks, wings, and pirate themed collections, probably not. “The Savage X Fenty show promises to be a groundbreaking and truly unique experience, and were thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front-row seat,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. Alexa, play Savage X Fenty runway!