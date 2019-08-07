instagram are hiring a meme officer

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

At the risk of sounding all 'Steve Buscemi with a skateboard', let us ask you this: Do you consider yourself to be well versed in youth culture? Do you know the ins and outs of the internet? Are you also looking to escape the daily grind and spend your working life looking at memes instead? Well, you might be in luck -- Instagram has just announced that they’re want to hire a meme officer.

While the official job title, ‘Strategic Partnerships Manager' actually sounds a little more ‘9 to 5’, the role is totally brand new, created by Instagram to help young meme makers online keep their accounts alive and thriving. The creation of the role came following a backlash last month when the app ordered a mass cull of hundreds of meme accounts seemingly without explanation or warning. Some had as many as 1.2 million followers.

When pushed for a reason, Instagram claimed it was because the accounts had violated their terms of service, mainly infringing on copyright and intellectual property. It’s an interesting debate: what constitutes original content in an age where everything is considered fair game?

The problem arises when those meme accounts, utilising their substantial follower counts earned by pairing other people’s videos and images with LOL statements, go on to make thousands of dollars off the back of #ads and #sponcon deals with brands. While some nifty meme hounds have dodged the possibility of being deleted for copyright infringement by keeping their accounts private, many teens with meme accounts have seen their means of income disappear.

Instagram’s new meme officer will have to mend any frayed ties that were formed between the platform and memers after the mass deletion, keeping the peace and finding a way to move forward so that we all get our meme fix. Speaking to The Atlantic, the company’s Head of News and Publishing Partnerships, Lila King, said that any contender for the job will have to be “a unicorn” who’s “equally fluent in the language of memes and the business of digital publishing”.

Sound like you? Well, the job advert isn’t live quite yet, but keep your eyes peeled: those years of liking the hell out of @officialseanpenn and @hunsnet posts are about to pay off.

