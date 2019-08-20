the return of 'the matrix' marks the peak of the 00s fashion revival

Lana Wachowski, mother of the tiny sunglasses, is going to write and direct a fourth edition of The Matrix, according to Variety. What’s more, it’s set to star Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, adding fuel to the flame of our decades-long Keanu obsession. The Matrix is important for many reasons — The Wachowskis essentially invented the internet with their 1999 masterpiece, and heralded a good decade of slo-mo fight scenes. More importantly, however, was its influence on fashion. Practically every time a celebrity wears leather and sunglasses, they’re said to be “channelling The Matrix.” Bella Hadid must think she’s a shoe-in for the new film, due to the many times has she’s stepped out in a shiny leather coat.

Speaking of the Hadids and their ilk, the film was also a breeding ground for the now ubiquitous tiny sunglasses, which looked so good on the sculpted visages of Neo and Trinity, and look passable on the rest of us. What else? Trench coats: Matrix. Knee-high leather boots: Matrix. Leather pants: Matrix. In fact, anything leather: Matrix. Monica Bellucci: Matrix. In fact, the film’s influence can be found in a myriad of current collections, and has never been more relevant, from Daniel Lee’s Berghain-based reinvention of Bottega Veneta, to Rick Owens' “post apocalyptic glam,” to young designer Spencer Badu’s genderless rave fashions.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Lana said to Variety. We’re excited to see ripples the fourth installment sends into the fashion world (and the world at large, obviously).