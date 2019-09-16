molly goddard turns up the volume

Photography @mitchell_sams

Despite showing in the vast main hall of London’s Seymour Leisure Centre, Molly Goddard’s spring/summer 20 collection never feels dwarfed by its venue. Far from it. Never one for an intimate space -- last season’s show took place in a Foreign and Commonwealth hall lined with Imperial-looking marble -- for this collection the beloved young designer further amplified the scale and size of her signature tulle-dresses.

So amplified, in fact, that some of the designs could be felt as well as seen as the models walked through an intimately-arranged formation of benches that lead towards a final elevated runway. One particularly capacious dress, worn by Lara Mullen, barely squeezed its way through.

Having spent the last six months since her last collection exploring ways of creating volume through pattern cutting and manipulation, Molly presented a technically-advanced offering that held its shape with no hidden support. “Construction and volume are key to this collection,” Molly says.

It’s always a pleasure to see designers refine and double-down on the best of the creations, rather than continually try and reinvent. With Molly Goddard, each collection feels comfortingly-familiar without ever feeling overly-familiar. “The idea of pieces holding their own shape has a directness that has come to inform everything about this show,” Molly added. Surely the same could be said, not just of this show, but of the very brand itself.

Photography Mitchell Sams.

