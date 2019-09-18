see behind the scenes of rihanna's savage x fenty fashion show

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video.

As if we weren’t already salivating in anticipation for the premiere of Rihanna’s full 40-minute long Savage x Fenty New York Fashion Week show on Amazon, the platform has released a teaser to tide us over until it streams on September 20. The 36-second clip shows a sneak peek of the backstage chaos leading up to the spectacle, featuring performances by Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, and A$AP Ferg, while 21 Savage, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Laverne Cox, Normani model the new collection.

While the extravagant show took place last week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, no phones were allowed inside the venue. Luckily, we have a behind-the-scenes look at what went down to get us hyped. “It’s showtime hunny.”