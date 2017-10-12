bright young things in buenos aires, straight up!

Alien Zoe, 24, stylist & art director

Who's giving you hope for the future of fashion?

A new brand called TRNS. They make clothes that encompass every single gender identity using "plurigender" as a main concept and avoiding the idea of "unisex" that only includes two gender possibilities. We live in a very sexist society here in Argentina and I believe our generation is responsible to change that.

Walk us through the perfect Friday night in Buenos Aires, from dusk till dawn.

We'd start by having the best lomitos in town at Varela Varelita, a classic coffee bar in the heart of Palermo Soho. It's a classic. Then we'd go to Arcade Club Social, it's full of vintage arcade games. After that we'd go to the best party in the city, CALOR. It's hosted by I NEED SPONSORS, a label that represents most of the coolest artists of Buenos Aires. At 6AM, when the party is over, we'd go have coffee and medialunas with ham and cheese at some coffee bar near the club.

@ailenzoe

Lule Romera, 30, adventurist & philosopher

Who's giving you hope for the future of fashion? I'm the hope. I'm planning to start my own fanny-pack brand.

Tell us an artist from Argentina we should be paying attention to. @fichuisgod, @elveci, and @corbetahalcon.

Walk us through the perfect Friday night in Argentina, from dusk till dawn. The perfect Friday night involves my friends, alcohol, marijuana, tagging, bowling, perreo (twerking), and then breakfast with my dogs.

@luleromera

Camilo Albanez, 28, designer & stylist

Who's giving you hope for the future of fashion? My friends Gabo, a hairstylist, and Diego, a photographer. When they work together they like to mix the feminine with the masculine which I love. Also, the clothing brand Vanesa Krongold, they do really great prints.

Tell us an artist from Buenos Aires we should be paying attention to. One of my friends, Cami Marconi, she is an art director. I love her obsession with color, particularly green. Her house is almost always the set for her work.

@camiloalbanez

Alexis Ipi Ayala, 24, model, musician & skater

Who's giving you hope for the future of fashion? Clothing brands that are doing cool stuff like Revolver, Suicidal Tred, Portland, and Drôle. They're all nice people and good friends of mine!

Tell us an artist from Argentina we should be paying attention to. If you haven't already, you should check out the work from Falu Carolei, awesome stuff. Also, my friend Mateo Barbuzzi does some really cool photography and zines. @ipiayala

Ines Efron, 33, actress

Tell us an artist from Argentina we should be paying attention to. Santiago Orti and Flavia Da Rin.

Walk us through the perfect Friday night in Buenos Aires, from dusk till dawn. You'd start in Corrientes Avenue and visit every traditional pizza shop, and you just have to eat one portion from each place — ask for traditional muzzarela and faina. Guerrin, Banchero, and Las Cuartetas are my favorite joints. After that, you'd take the metro to Medrano Station and go to Las Orquideas, a traditional bar in Almagro. It's open all night, so grab coffee or a cheap whisky. Almagro is full of independent theaters, so you can go watch a play in a nice theatre like Espacio Callejon, Becket, or El Camarin de Las Musas.

@inesefron

Santiago, 20, film student

Who's giving you hope for the future of fashion? Supermercado, its a unisex-DIY street-wear brand by Alejandro Bartolome and Gonzalo Minuto. I really like what they do.

Tell us an artist from Argentina we should be paying attention to. Diseñoras, is an art and design collective from La Plata. They work with internet slang using memes and LGBTQ codes while also drawing references from mainstream culture. I find it easy to identify with their work.

Walk us through the perfect Friday night in Argentina, from dusk till dawn. I'd go to an art exhibition with my friends and we'd try to drink as much free wine as we can. Then, we'd go to someone's place and dance to a YouTube DJ-set while getting ready for the night and looking on Facebook for some event. We'd go to a big party, have fun till we get tired and then I'd go back home and lay in bed watching my friends' Instagram stories from the whole night till I fall asleep.

Photography Lula Cucchiara