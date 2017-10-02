nobody panic but kendrick lamar just announced a new european tour with james blake

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Stormzy released a new video, Supreme are collabing with Stone Island, L7 are back - as Monday mornings go, this has been a biggie. It's not even midday yet and just Kendrick topped the lot with the announcement of a new European tour, so the excitement isn't even close to ending any time soon.

Well, okay, he announced European and UK dates for his DAMN tour. Dropping the details in an Instagram post, casually, the way most of us would post a lategram selfie and be happy when it gets to 10 likes, Kendrick announced UK shows to take place in Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow, with two huge shows in London's 02 arena. Then it's off to Europe, stopping in at Dublin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Antwerp, and Paris.

Better still, Kendrick will be joined by DAMN collaborator and universally beloved sadboi James Blake in a support slot. This is gonna be a biggie. Like, group-chat arguments over who has the fastest wi-fi, payday loans, slamming down on the refresh key for 20 minutes, big. According to the poster pre-sale tickets are available this Thursday, with general sale opening on Friday. Get. Ready.