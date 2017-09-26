we gave the fashion east designers disposable cameras to document their afterparty

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

A Sai Ta, Matty Bovan, and Supriya Lele are the three emerging designers Lulu Kennedy selected to show as part of her prestigious London fashion incubator Fashion East this season. On the Saturday of London Fashion Week, they presented their hotly-anticipated spring/summer 18 collections at 10am, then had one night to catch up on sleep before the party thrown in their honor on Sunday night at Moth Club in Hackney, surrounded by the Fashion East team, alumni, and industry friends, sponsored by Bumble. i-D gave each designer a disposable camera to document their night, and asked them a few hungover questions for posterity.

A Sai Ta of ASAI and Tsunaina

A Sai Ta (of ASAI)

What does Fashion East mean to you?

It means a lot, Fashion East has given me the opportunity to create and push myself to keep learning and develop as a designer. I'm learning so many new skills and it's been really challenging and exciting.

How would you describe the party in a sentence or two?

SASHAWAY IN ASAI TAKEAWAY.

What song did you dance hardest to?

"Firestarter" - Prodigy

What was the weirdest/funniest thing you saw/heard/did?

It would be really rude to spill. Losing one of my new nunchuck earrings from the show, so if anyone has found, please return!

What's your secret to feeling fresh the morning after?

Lemon, water, and a face mask.

And lasting all of fashion month?

Rice cakes.

How will you remember the spring/summer 18 season?

Tsunaina singing for the show finale brought me to tears in the fittings. She is so iconic. And showing in Chinatown! Save Chinatown!

What lessons have you learned this season?

I'm about to find out soon...

Matty Bovan and Lulu Kennedy

Matty Bovan

What does Fashion East mean to you?

An amazing support network and a feeling of family.

How would you describe the party in a sentence or two?

Fun even though I was very hungover — I loved all the lights layered in the dark.

What song did you dance hardest to?

"I Remember" by Whitney Houston lol.

How will you remember the night?

I loved the tiny hot sauce keyrings. I've been showing everyone.

What's your secret to feeling fresh the morning after and lasting all of fashion month?

Makeup, makeup, makeup, and vitamins and caffeine.

What lessons have you learned this season?

Try to make less options and trust your gut — this collection happened quite late for me, but I was super happy in the end.

Per Gotesson and Supriya Lele

Supriya Lele

What does Fashion East mean to you?

Big loving fashion family.

How would describe the party in a sentence or two?

Sparkly, booze-y post show fun with some amazing friends.

What song did you dance hardest to?

Believe it or not, I'm too shy to dance.

How will you remember the night?

I remember the open bar, the weirdest thing is that I don't remember the rest of the night…

What's your secret to feeling fresh the morning after and lasting all of fashion month? Coffee, fizzy water, sleep; repeat.

How will you remember the spring/summer 18 season?

My runway debut with Fashion East — it was such an amazing experience.

What lessons have you learned this season?

That the best things are usually the most spontaneous, when you're not overthinking things; and to always trust your gut.

Jermaine and Mac

Mischa Notcutt

Per Gotesson and Husam el Odeh

Stavros Karelis

Blondey McCoy and Lotty Sanna

Matty Bovan and Marta Jakubowski

Claire Barrow, Gabriel Pluckrose and Raphaelle Moore