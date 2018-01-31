these pictures aren’t of kim kardashian, they’re of paris hilton

Images via Instagram

Back in 2006, Kim Kardashian wasn’t a multi-millionaire with a ludicrously popular reality TV show and Louis Vuitton garbage cans. She was a humble wardrobe-organizer for Paris Hilton.

Over the past 12 years, the pair have had a turbulent relationship: Paris has tried to take credit for “creating” Kim’s career, and also said her butt looked like “cottage cheese stuffed in a trash bag.” Fortunately, she later gave Kim a ring to, er, smooth things over. She told In Touch, “I was just joking around and I made a stupid joke. I felt really bad afterward, so I contacted Kim and apologized. It was a silly thing to say. Kim’s hot!” And we all know that’s the highest praise Paris can give.

Now Kim has returned the compliment in the most Kim way — transforming Paris into a identikit version of herself.

You definitely thought that was Kim Kardashian didn’t you? Well, stand down my friend. It’s Paris Hilton dressed as Kim Kardashian in Yeezy Season 6. Yesterday we brought you the news that Juicy Couture will be making its NYFW week debut soon, with the assumption that Paris Hilton — number one Juicy poster girl — would be leading this noughties renaissance. Reader, we were wrong. Paris has clearly been influenced by Kim Kardashian’s style (power) and grace (power).

Following on from the fake "pap" shots of Kim Kardashian wearing Yeezy and doing menial things like picking up McDonalds, Paris Hilton has contoured herself into the latest face of the campaign. All we can say is, Praise Yee.*

*sorry.