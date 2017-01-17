naomi campbell sends kate moss a perfect birthday message

Kate Moss, a veritable i-D i-Con whose career that shows no signs of slowing down, turned 43 yesterday. Last year, the Londoner launched the Kate Moss Agency and quickly unveiled Louis Baines and Elfie Reigate, her first signees. On and off camera, she's practically peerless, except perhaps for one other brilliant model: Naomi Campbell.

The women have stood by one another's side, literally, throughout their careers. Between them, the ultra-talented pair have covered i-D an incredible 29 times, even once together in 1994. It's certainly a friendship that deserves celebrating, which Naomi did perfectly on Kate's big day.

Read: An intimate conversation with the supermodel success story of 1993: Kate Moss.

The model shared a collage of the pair with the sweet caption "#LittleWagon here comes that special day !! #happybirthday #katemoss sending you all best vibes and wishes wagon."

She continued, "We have a come a long way together and I cherish our bond, our honesty as kept us always there for each other. #southlondongirls we will always be have a great one I love you wagon." Naomi followed the message up with another pic of the pair covering Interview, in case you hadn't gotten the #wagonsforlife memo. We're sure their celebration IRL will be quite spectacular.