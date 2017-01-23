naima green's view on the women's march on washington

Name: Alex Covington

Age: 29

Where are you from? Born in Chicago and seasoned in Atlanta.

What do you do? I work in brand strategy at an ad agency.

Why are you marching today? Because this is not a time to be silent. This is not a time to be passive and hope for the best. We have to come together and let the world know that we don't stand for ignorance, injustice, or inequality. And I'm proud to be among the women on our nastiest behavior.

I'm a feminist because...I believe that I am equal to any man out there and I'll be damned if society or any orange blimp stands in the way of the respect and rights we deserve.

What message do you want to send by being here? To wake the hell up. We don't have to accept these grievances passively. Today was just the beginning. We have a lot of work to do but we proved to ourselves and the world that we are ready to get shit done and raise hell.If you could choose the US president, who would it be (and why)? Can I get four more years of Obama? But seriously, Hillary was the most qualified candidate to be president. Period.

@alexnoellecov

Name: Layla Alter

Age: 23

Where are you from? New York City

What do you do? I work for The Wing and a sex ed start-up website called Killer and a Sweet Thang.

Why are you marching today? I feel like this whole election lit a fire inside me and I feel so passionate, motivated, and excited to fight this and spread love and awareness and education to people who need it most.

I'm a feminist because...Women's rights are human rights.

What message do you want to send by being here? Women are strong and when we come together we can do so much and create so much change. It's magical what we can do all together.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be (and why)? Bernie Sanders. I wish Bernie Sanders was a woman, then it would be perfect. I stand by everything he says and I think we need to completely change the rules. Corporations can't be running our country. We can't continue on like this, there is no equality.

@laylalter

Name: Rachael Wang

Age: 32

Where are you from? Originally from L.A. but I live in Brooklyn.

What do you do? Work at Allure magazine.

Why are you marching today? I'm marching for a lot of reasons but mostly equal rights for all humans.

I'm a feminist because...I believe in equal rights for all humans.

What message do you want to send by being here? It's important to stand up and have a voice when our rights are being infringed upon.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be (and why)? Barack Obama.

@Rachael.Wang

Name: Myles Golden

Age: 20

Where are you from? Hampton, VA but I go to school in New York right now.

What do you do? Photography student at NYU.

Why are you marching today? I'm marching for women's right and the right to their bodies and especially for women of color so they can be idealized in the same sense of everybody else.

I'm a feminist because...I believe in the equality of women. Women created men. Men and women are on the same binary so they should be seen as equal.

What message do you want to send by being here? It's not just about allyship it's about playing an active role and being a participant and advocating by being on the ground. I want anyone who is not a woman to realize that the progression of women deals with everybody else. It's not just a women's issue.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be (and why)? The ideal candidate has yet to come.

@mylesgolden

Name: Shanice Sinclair

Age: 19

Where are you from? Jamaica

What do you do? Student at Howard University

Why are you marching today? I'm here because it's not right for someone to be in power and have so much control over what happens in this country. I mean I'm not even from here and I care about what happens in this country. Women make up half of the population, we need to have rights. There cannot be someone in power who does not believe women are not valuable and do not contribute to this society.

I'm a feminist because...I'm a woman.

What message do you want to send by being here? I want to make the statement that no matter where you're from, how old you are, who you are, there is something to be said. I have a voice no matter who I am.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be (and why)? Barack Obama. There are so many things to say about this topic. He was a black man who was the president and he was someone who represented not only minorities but he also was there for white people. He didn't use the race card. He embodies someone who deserves to be in power.

@ssfearless

Name: Yaya Mazurkevich

Age: 25

Where are you from? Raised in the Bronx, live in Brooklyn, from the Dominican Republic.

What do you do? Experiential producer at an ad agency.

Why are you marching today? I'm an immigrant, I'm brown, and I'm a woman. I feel that is every single thing the government is against right now and it's my social responsibility to be here to represent every single party.

I'm a feminist because...I'm human.

What message do you want to send by being here? I want not just women, immigrants, and brown people in America to feel whole but I want the world to feel whole. If we stand down and don't show the rest of the world that we are not going to go down without a fight then we're not doing our duty and as Americans. We have to.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be (and why)? Barack Obama.@ogyayaa