much-loved london label sibling announces its closure

Cozette McCreery and Sid Bryan have confirmed the closure of Sibling, the label they started in 2008 with the late Joe Bates. A representative has confirmed that the quintessential London label is now "on hiatus and liquidators have been appointed voluntarily to assist in winding down the business and studio," Vogue reports.

"'And it's a goodnight from him and a goodnight from me,' as I paraphrase Morecambe and Wise," Cozette wrote on Instagram last night, captioning an image of herself and Sid waving at the end of the fall/winter 17 show, a love letter to London's eclectic, globally-influenced subcultures, styled by fashion punk-in-chief Judy Blame.

Sibling fall/winter 17. Photography Lillie Eiger.

"Cozette and Sid thank everyone who has been a part of Sibling and the joyful Sibling squad over the years," Cozette's message continues, with the hashtag #SIBLINGsquad4eva. Always a riotous, joyful highlight of the London Fashion Week schedule, the comments are a testament to the affection felt by the industry as a whole, with dozens of broken-heart emojis, messages mourning the loss of Sibling's super-fun catwalk shows, and looking forward to whatever comes next for these exceptionally talented creatives.

Sibling launched in 2008 as a menswear brand, quickly becoming known for dressing the hunkiest male models the industry had ever seen in sporty knitwear styles, from toile de jouy patterned hoodies to enormously chunky knit pom-pom scarves and leopard pattern cardigans, often topped off with gigantic headpieces and surreally large teddy-bear accessories. Later, they added womenswear, with subverted punk-prim twinsets, bodycon knit dresses, cute denim and a gorgeous, diverse cast of models grinning from ear to ear.

Sibling spring/summer 15. Photography Piczo.

Founding member Joe Bates sadly passed away in August 2015 after a long battle with cancer. The industry was humbled to attend the spring/summer 16 show just a few weeks later, discovering that the resolutely joyful spirit of Sibling shone through even at this most sad moment for the designers.

Photography Tyrone Lebon. Fashion Director Charlotte Stockdale. The Q&A Issue, No. 324, Spring 2013

"What resonates with us are those who stand out," Sibling said in 2013's The Street Issue of i-D. "It has always been our motto to offer both humor and color in our collections and we love those who push through the sea of black, grey, and drab with their very own version."

Sibling brought a flash of color, sparkle, and magic to London Fashion Week with its spectacular shows, and to our wardrobes with their fantastic clothes. i-D will miss Sibling, but we cannot wait to see what Cozette and Sid do next.

Photography Scott Trindle. Styling Elgar Johnson. The Street Issue, No. 326, Pre-Fall 2013