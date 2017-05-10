moschino heads to L.A. in june to show men’s and resort collection

Jeremy Scott is the Missouri-born farm boy who fought for his dreams and now runs not only his own namesake brand, but the house that Franco Moschino built, too. Constantly bringing fun and wonder to his designs, he's a true fashion original.

READ Jeremy Scott on the Importance of Fighting For Your Dreams

Currently residing in L.A., and about to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the fashion industry (and, somehow, it's been 10 years since his iconic Devon Aoki-starring i-D cover), he's bringing Moschino to the City of Angels to show his spring/summer 18 menswear show for the house, as well as its Resort collection. The show is set to take place on June 8th at Hollywood's Milk Studios.

Speaking to WWD, the designer stated: "As Los Angeles is where I live, to quote Dorothy: 'There is no place like home!'" The show marks a return to L.A. for Scott and Moschino, the couture brand showing its men's spring/summer 17 collection in the city last June as part of MADE L.A.

It also follows on from the brand's Candy Crush capsule collection, which debuted during Coachella. In true Jeremy Scott style, it was loud, proud, over the top, and totally amazing. We can't wait for the star studded celebration Jeremy has in store for his latest L.A. spectacular.