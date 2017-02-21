About

      fashion Lynette Nylander 21 February, 2017

      molly goddard’s new film is a candid look backstage

      Relive the joy and fun of Molly Goddard’s spring/summer 17 show in this new exclusive video.


      Molly Goddard is all about the good times: her models dance, her show doesn't take itself too seriously, and her friends and family pitch in to make it happen. As a spectator, you are completely in on all the fun. Although we've just witnessed another Molly show-spectacular at The Tanks at Tate Modern, where the designer presented her fall/winter 17 collection on Saturday, we are thrilled to relive the joy of last season's show. A brand new and totally hilarious film captures all of spring/summer 17's uniqueness. It features Goddard's close friend and frequent model, Tegen Williams. 

      We follow Tegen as she joins in the pre-show preparation work and the madness backstage, warts and all (yes, that means upset stomachs and last-minute Imodium pills). Above, get your first glimpse at the film, made by Molly's friends Raf, Tegen, and Arthur. It also features music by South London's Jerkcurb. Enjoy! 

