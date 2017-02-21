molly goddard’s new film is a candid look backstage

Molly Goddard is all about the good times: her models dance, her show doesn't take itself too seriously, and her friends and family pitch in to make it happen. As a spectator, you are completely in on all the fun. Although we've just witnessed another Molly show-spectacular at The Tanks at Tate Modern, where the designer presented her fall/winter 17 collection on Saturday, we are thrilled to relive the joy of last season's show. A brand new and totally hilarious film captures all of spring/summer 17's uniqueness. It features Goddard's close friend and frequent model, Tegen Williams.
We follow Tegen as she joins in the pre-show preparation work and the madness backstage, warts and all (yes, that means upset stomachs and last-minute Imodium pills). Above, get your first glimpse at the film, made by Molly's friends Raf, Tegen, and Arthur. It also features music by South London's Jerkcurb. Enjoy!
Text Lynette Nylander
