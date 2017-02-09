m.i.a.’s new video has a message for rihanna, madonna, mariah, and trump

Fresh from the news she's curating the Southbank Centre's Meltdown Festival this year, M.I.A keeps the good news coming by dropping the new video for her track "P.O.W.A." Built around an entrancing sample of The Marcel's "Blue Moon," the song features the rapper chanting, "I'm not Rihanna, I'm not Madonna, I'm not Mariah or Ariana / I've been around in this world causing drama / The real spice girl, hot girl power."

M.I.A also takes aim at the new American president, rapping: "Throw up my finger and I'm taking on the [Trump] Tower and Super-kala fascist racist espi-ala-tazors." The self-directed clip also features a Trump-like wall at the center of its set design, just in case you had any lingering doubts on the star's political stance.

The track is MIA's first release since her album, AIM, dropped in September. Before the album's release, the singer announced that it would be her last record as she was contemplating retirement.

