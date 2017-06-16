About

      Charlotte Gush 16 June, 2017

      m.i.a. is captured by viviane sassen for her new video

      The artist and fashion photographer shoots the artist among pink flowers and sand dunes.

      Nine months after the release of her 2016 album AIMM.I.A. has graced her patient fans with a gorgeous visual for the slow-tempo standout track, "Finally." It was worth the wait. Shot by revered artist and fashion photographer Viviane Sassen, the video takes in majestic sand dunes and rolling waves, with M.I.A delivering her vocal in the shade of papery pink petals fluttering in the breeze.

      The hazy, sun-drenched film perfectly suits the blissed-out lyrics of the track, where M.I.A acknowledges, "I'm someone's shot of whiskey / Not everyone's tea," with the chilled refrain, "Finally, what haters say about me don't worry me / I keep it moving forward to what's ahead of me".

      Check out the video below: 

      Charlotte Gush

