meet the super sexy, super talented cast of 'skins' in 2009

Skins was launched on Channel 4 in January 2007 as an innovative and exciting alternative to other mediocre teen dramas, and quicker than a bullet has become to mean a great deal more than that — especially to its core demographic. Often controversial, sometimes raw, but always real, Skins continues to broach topics and taboos typical of teenage life, including drinking, drugs, sex, sexuality, and violence. The success of the series can be attributed to the acting standard and quality of writing; the producers have chosen young talent with an understanding of who their target audience is. Not since the early days of Grange Hill have young people been able to look at the television screens and see such an honest reflection of their culture. They are rebuilding the skyline of the genre. The cast of seasons one and two — known as the first generation — have embraced life after the show (three words: 'Dev', 'Slumdog' and 'Patel'). Skins has etched itself a reputation as a farmyard on which the best of fresh British talent is reared. In an exclusive shoot, the cast from season three and upcoming season four prove the kids are more than alright.

Jack O'Connell

Name: Jack O'Connell Age: 18 Describe yourself: Sound, I reckon What are you wearing? Puma sneakers, the rest belongs to the photo people. Favorite film? Shawshank Redemption. Record? Don Letts Presents The Mighty Trojan Sound. Best ever i-Dea? The hippies were right. In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Do one, the country's a mess. Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought you? Yeah man. Given your experience of being a teenager, how accurate is Skins? Exaggerated in places for the sake of entertainment, bear in mind we're trying to relate to a whole generation with eight characters. If you could play any part, what would it be? Elvis.

Lily Loveless

Name: Lily Loveless Age: 19 Describe yourself: Laughable, sleepy, hungry, dopey, relaxed. What are you wearing? Boat shoes, leggings, top and jean-jacket. Hidden talents? Ballet. Dream interview? The legendary Michael Caine. Favorite book? The Lovely Bones. Film? Romeo and Juliet. Record? Into the Groove, Madonna. Shop? A Bathing Ape or KFC. Best ever i-Dea? To be an actor — could also be my worst idea! In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Watch more TV and go to Wetherspoons for cheap drinks. Given your experience of being a teenager, how accurate is Skins? It's based on real stories, but needs to be exciting as it's an entertainment show on TV. If you could play any part what would it be? A nutter.

Kaya Scodelario

Name: Kaya Scodelario Age: 17 Describe yourself: Brazil, Camden, fun, spontaneous, talkative What are you wearing? Denim skinny jeans and a crop-top. Hidden talents? I speak fluent Portuguese. Dream interview? Arnold Schwarzenegger. Favorite book? Time Traveller's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger Film? Face Off. Record? Electric Feel by MGMT Shop? McDonalds. Best ever i-Dea? Learning not to worry about what other people think and build my self-confidence. In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Instead of birthday presents just give someone a fun day. Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought to you? I've met some cool people so, yes. If you could play any part what would it be? Arnold Schwarzenegger's love interest.

Ollie Barbieri

Name: Ollie Barbieri Age: 17 What are you wearing? My favorite Nike Bs, a pair of jeans I threw on this morning, and a grey shirt. Hidden talents? I can do an impression of Chewbacca, if that counts. Dream interview? Johnny Depp, because he is amazing in Fear and Loathing. Favorite book? The Long Walk by Slavomir Rawicz. Film? Shawshank Redemption. Record? So What, Miles Davis. Shop? Drop Records. Best ever i-Dea? Most of my ideas are terrible. In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Spend all of your money and blame the recession. Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought you? Sort of. It can get annoying, especially when you're not feeling up to it.

Merveille Lukeba

Name: Merveille Lukeba Age: 19 What are you wearing? Nike cartoon T-shirt and denim jeans. Favorite film? Man on Fire. Shop? Ed Hardy. In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Save your money. Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought you? Yeah, it's fine. If you could play any part what would it be? Prince Charles.

Megan Prescott

Name: Megan Prescott Age: 17 Describe yourself: Creative, loyal, short, loud, slow. What are you wearing? Jean leggings, white vest and Reebok classics. Hidden talents? Drumming. Dream interview? Bruce Willis and Julia Roberts. Favorite book? P.S. I Love You. Film? Clueless. Record? Rompin' Shop, Vybz Kartel. Shop? Kurt Geiger. Best ever i-Dea? I have the best ideas for adverts all the time. I'm in the wrong industry. In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Spend your coins, it saves money and it pisses off the shop assistant! Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought you? When the attention is from fit young guys I don't mind at all! Given your experience of being a teenager how accurate is Skins? Very exaggerated, but sometimes very accurate. If you could play any part what would it be? Someone's long-lost daughter in Desperate Housewives

Luke Pasqualino

Name: Luke Pasqualino Age: 19 Describe yourself: Italian, fun, impressionist. What are you wearing? Fred Perry polo, ripped skinny jeans, Nike high-tops Hidden talents? Balloon animals Favorite book? Richard Branson's autobiography. Film? Pursuit of Happiness. Record? Ain't No Sunshine, Bill Withers. Shop? All Saints. Best ever i-Dea? Playing pranks on Ollie! In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Curb your spending, mama. Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought you? Yeah, it's a huge compliment being asked for photos and autographs when recognized. Given your experience of being a teenager how accurate is Skins? Very! I know people like all of the characters. If you could play any part what would it be? James Bond or Alfie.