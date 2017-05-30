meet the military-trained beauty queen tearing up the pageant scene

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Deshauna Barber has lived a quite extraordinary life. Born into a military family, Barber spent her formative years moving from army base to army base. A tomboy and a diehard patriot, Deshauna joined the military at 17-years-old. Little did she know then that one day she would be making history as the first woman actively serving in the US Army Reserve to win the title of Miss USA.

Entering the pageant world at 19, Deshauna spent the next few years tearing up the beauty queen scene, all the while serving in the US Army, as well as completing her MSc in Computer Information Systems at the University of Maryland and doing a stint as an IT Analyst for the US Department of Commerce. Not your average beauty queen, right? Wrong.

She's challenging your preconceptions about what it means to be a woman — or in the military — and celebrating beauty in all of its diverse forms, but the fact that that we're still shocked and surprised by Deshauna's story shows how far we've still go to go.

But it's thanks to the Deshaunas of the world that we are making progress. Indeed, not only did Deshauna break down barriers by proving that you don't have to fit a specific mould to be considered beautiful, and that you can fight for your country and look good in a swimsuit at the same time, she also spent her reign as Miss USA 2016 working with soldiers who suffered from PTSD, focusing specifically on suicide prevention within the Armed Forces. As if that's not enough, when handing over her crown to Miss USA 2017 earlier this month, she took to the stage with a full afro in tribute to her late mother, who died just after her own win in 2016. All hail, Queen Deshauna.

When was the first time you felt beautiful?

My tenth grade homecoming dance, which I attended with my brother and sister. It was the first time that I'd worn a formal gown, and make-up, and that really opened my eyes that I was transforming into a woman.

Have there been times when you've felt ugly?

All women are their own worst critics. I have moments all the time — especially after having been in the entertainment industry this past year — that I don't feel like I'm beautiful. I try to keep a positive mind and not let outside opinions affect me.

How has your relationship with your body and identity changed over the years?

In the past I have been very hard on myself about certain parts of my body, but I try to always remind myself that I was given this body and to remain positive.

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty to me means more than something physical, and it's definitely represented internally. I think beauty is about the way you treat others, being a humble and kind person that respects everyone. I think that really represents beauty.

How did you get involved with pageantry?

Funny story! I was working at Targetand a woman approached me while I was folding clothes and told me that I could be the next Miss USA. I had never considered pageantry but thank goodness that she convinced me to compete because now, eight years later, I am Miss USA and my life is forever changed.

What do you get out of it?

Not only did I grow up as a tomboy, but I am also a Captain in the Army Reserve. Being a woman in the military, I enjoy being able to show that there are numerous sides to women and to me there is a very tough and enduring side but also a feminine side — and that is what pageantry has allowed me to express.

How does it feel to be judged by a set standard of beauty?

I don't feel that I am. I think that beauty is very subjective and regardless of what one might think, I believe I am beautiful and that is what matters most.

How would you defend beauty competitions to someone who views them as another means of objectifying women and enforcing unrealistic ideals of beauty?

Pageantry gives women a platform and a voice to discuss the causes they care about most. I have been able to shed light on PTSD in the military and I am proud of that. Pageantry is about much more than ideals of beauty.

How do you prepare for Miss Universe?

I prepared by making sure I had a balanced diet, lived a healthy lifestyle, and stayed physically fit. I always try to stay up to date on international news and I focused on finding time to remain clear and fresh.

How has being in the military affected how you approach pageantry?

Through the discipline of growing up in a military family and being a Captain in the Army Reserve myself, it taught me the self-discipline that I needed to not only focus on my goals but to achieve them.

What advice would you give to young girls wishing to follow in your footsteps?

No matter who you are, where you're from, and what your background is: always chase your dreams.

How can we challenge society's beauty ideals?

Showing types of beauty that wouldn't necessarily be considered mainstream beauty will in itself challenge society's ideals.

What are your hopes for the future?

I hope to continue what I am doing to help impact people around the world — particularly young girls and women. I plan to never stop working to positively impact their lives by motivating them to always follow their dreams.