meet the coolest kids at houston's day for night, straight up!

What's your name? Ryan Jacobson. Where are you from? Here in Houston. What do you do? I'm a business owner, a circus performer, a contortionist — lots of stuff. Who are you here to see? I'm here to see everybody! I'm gonna try to hear some new music, run around, hang out with friends, and experience everything. What are you wearing from head to toe? Today I'm wearing some red Asian-style pants, a red shiny scarf, a black leather jacket, some leather gloves, and a bandana. Day or Night? Both. Day because I can enjoy the sun; night because it gets hot here, and we all kind of cuddle together a little bit more and people are more free to dance. What's your wish for 2017? To not get repeatedly kicked in the balls emotionally, that would be nice.

What's your name? Matt Cocomise. Where are you from? Chicago. What do you do? I'm a an artist, and I also do nannying. Who are you here to see? Aphex, Björk, and SOPHIE. What are you wearing from head to toe? I made all of it. I ripped up the jeans and then did some marker stuff. Day or Night? I like day because you can see everything very brightly. What's your wish for 2017? In the art world, I'd like to see a lot more artistic integrity — people doing stuff that's more them.

What's your name? Julian Godinez. Where are you from? Chicago, Illinois. What do you do? I'm a pastry cook. Who are you here to see? My main reason for coming was Aphex Twin, for sure. It was fucking unreal! I'm also excited to see Arca and SOPHIE tonight. What are you wearing from head to toe? It's all thrift store stuff, minus these pants from Uniqlo and then Docs. And I'm borrowing Matt's hat, just for today. But everything else is straight from the thrift store. Day or Night? Day, because I thrive on sunlight. When it gets to that point of being dark out at 4 pm, I get so depressed and sad. I hate it! What's your wish for 2017? That people aren't so shitty and sensitive. Shitty in terms of everything that's happened in the last year; and sensitive in that I feel comedy is losing its edge a little. Make fun of things! It's not that big a deal.

What's your name? Gemel Biscotti. Where are you from? San Antonio, Texas. What do you do? I dance, perform, and just live! Who are you here to see? So many acts: Mykki Blanco, Arca, SOPHIE.What are you wearing from head to toe? This is what I believe to be a ski outfit that I hijacked from the thrift. It was marked down from $1000 to $80, then I just cut off the price tag and got it for three bucks. I threw a bunch of rings and chains on it, and a Chanel scarf. I got some silk gloves, and borrowed my friend's hooded scarf. I think she called it a harf. Day or Night? Definitely night. It's when the freaks come out! What's your wish for 2017? To be more kind.

What's your name? Tessa Ehrman. Where are you from? I'm from the Houston area. What do you do? I sell soap. Who are you here to see? I just came for the heart. What are you wearing from head to toe? Colorful shit that keeps me warm! Day or Night? Night; I don't like the sun. What's your wish for 2017? For it not to suck!

What's your name? Kane Lafia. Where are you from? Los Angeles. What do you do? I'm an artist. Who are you here to see? Aphex Twin, Oneohtrix Point Never, Squarepusher, Butthole Surfers. It's a great lineup this year, really insane. What are you wearing from head to toe? Some kimono pajamas my aunt gave me as a little kid, my dad's old plaid pajama shirt. Day or Night? Yesterday, I was all about night; but today, I'm feeling more day. What's your wish for 2017? I hope that people find peace on earth. And I hope that people stop being so fucking apathetic with art and music, and make something really kick ass that has some integrity. I hope that we can band together!

What's your name? Violet Wilson. Where are you from? London. What do you do? Currently I study fashion design, but seem to spend a lot of time making music and painting and other creative projects. I'm trying to understand how all these interests work together without having to compromise too much. Who are you here to see? I'm here to hear Aphex Twin play every sound in the universe so that my ears can have fulfilled their purpose, and from then on contentedly just hear all sound as white noise. What are you wearing from head to toe? Vintage Fendi sunnies and Missoni jumper, mom's trousers, and Juicy Couture socks that say "smells like couture." Weirdly when combined, [it] comes across as 'matrix EDM seabitch,' which I suppose is pretty apt look for this festival. Day or Night? I couldn't say. What's your wish for 2017? To fear and desire less, have a deeper connection with nature, and make some work that can serve as a gentle reminder of the importance of those qualities. Oh, and to switch to green energy!

What's your name? Paul Chavaria. Where are you from? El Paso, Texas. What do you do? I'm currently running a start up brand called Millennial Wear. It's handmade silicon and acrylic clothing; these are my glasses, this is my choker. I'm trying to build it! Who are you here to see? 100% SOPHIE. I wouldn't be here if SOPHIE wasn't here. What are you wearing from head to toe? I'm wearing Buffalo boots; I prefer black shoes and these have platforms, which is excellent for shows because you can also dance in them. I'm feeling plaid this winter, and enjoying light colors. So I wanted to wear some light baby pink and mix in my own stuff that I've made. What's your wish for 2017? Personal development, and the development of all the people I know who are working so hard to do what they want. I'm proud of everyone I know, and I want them all to do well! Honestly, I just want people to be nice to each other.

What's your name? Rowan. Where are you from? Albuquerque, New Mexico. What do you do? I work at a museum and I'm getting a biology degree. Who are you here to see? I'm mostly here to see SOPHIE and Björk, but I really like Arca and Oneohtrix Point Never. What are you wearing from head to toe? Greenish Doc Martens, fishnets, a Satanic Warmaster shirt, this wool cape, hot pants, and a shirt I painted "Comme des Garcons" on. Day or Night? I prefer night as long as it's warm out, because you can party all night. What's your wish for 2017? For Björk to come out of the sky and crown me the next pop star!

What's your name? Drake. Where are you from? Albuquerque. What do you do? I ghostwrite. Who are you here to see? Arca and Oneohtrix. What are you wearing from head to toe? It rained really heavy last night, so I tried to wear heavy and warm shit for today. Day or Night? I like day; everything's fresher. What's your wish for 2017? K-holes.

What's your name? Ryan Francisca. Where are you from? I'm from Houston, Texas. What do you do? I'm a photographer, and I work at a print shop in Montrose. Who are you here to see? Mainly Björk and Butthole Surfers. I just saw Liars and it was great!What are you wearing from head to toe? Pretty much everything is vintage, except these platform Doc Martens — they're velvet too, just in time for this cold ass weather! What's your wish for 2017? Continue to love and be around supportive people. And continue to create.

What's your name? Eduardo Herrera. Where are you from? I'm from Irvine, California. What do you do? I work at a restaurant. Who are you here to see? I'm here to see Björk mostly, Arca, Blonde Redhead, Butthole Surfers. What are you wearing from head to toe? I'm wearing thermals with Doc Martens and a vintage House of 1000 Corpses t-shirt that I found online. Day or Night? I prefer night, because it's more mysterious. What's your wish for 2017? Just straight up positivity throughout the world.

What's your name? Sherri. Where are you from? I live in Houston. What do you do? Go to live shows all the time. Who are you here to see? Aphex Twin and Butthole Surfers. What are you wearing from head to toe? A White Zombie t-shirt, Metal Threads, and a cop hat. Day or Night? Sleep during the day and party all night; that's the way I live. What's your wish for 2017? Maybe I'll learn how to cartwheel again.

What's your name? Lexii Chea. Where are you from? Houston. What do you do? I'm a creative director for my own brand. I haven't launched it yet, so it's still under wraps! Who are you here to see? Honestly, I'm here for the art installations. This one, by Shoplifter, is amazing. What are you wearing from head to toe? Some vintage and Banana Republic I got at a thrift shop, an H&M shirt, and an old vintage Bebe sweater. What's your wish for 2017? Just good vibes and success.