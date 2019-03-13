a feminist britney spears musical about disney princesses is coming to broadway

Photo via Youtube.

It was recently announced that three unlikely, though certainly likeable subjects will serve as muse in a new musical comedy: the Disney princesses, real life pop princess Britney Spears, and Betty Friedan’s classic, “The Feminine Mystique.” According to The New York Times the musical, called “Once Upon a One More Time,” is being developed by the James M. Nederlander Theater in Chicago this fall, and will soon after hit Broadway. It is largely soundtracked by Britney’s top hits and also “a couple of deep album cuts,” (“Cinderella?” “Don’t Go Knockin On My Door?”) all the while it “explores an alternative arc for some classic fairy tale princesses.”

The show will not explore Spears’ life, but instead tells the story of a legendary book club, composed of Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Sleeping Beauty, who are reading the only book they own — a collection of Grimms’ fairy tales. They decide to wish for a new book all together and a fairy godmother blesses them with Friedan’s feminist tomb, which proceeds to alter their lives “in unexpected ways.”

“Cinderella is having an existential crisis, and she has a posse of famous princesses, and her stepmother is the main antagonist, and there’s also Prince Charming and a dwarf we’ve never met — the eighth dwarf — and a narrator who is unhappy his system is being dismantled before his eyes,” said Jon Hartmere, one of the writers of the musical. “These women have been in this hermetically sealed world, and then they start to get deeper into modern ideas — second and third-wave feminism — and also explore how stories are passed down to us, and where we get our norms from. But it’s also superfun and funny.”

The musical includes 23 Britney Spears songs at the present moment, and is scheduled to open November 13 in Chicago.