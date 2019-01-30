daily horoscopes: january 30, 2019

The Moon in Sagittarius is accompanied by some helpful allies, today.

The planetary support you need to really push yourself and reap the rewards from it is available, but will you know how to use it?

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

It’s a good day to go back to your inspiration. To break out past vision boards, or journals, go through your “saved” tabs on Instagram, and go to any places that light a spark within you. The kind of endeavours you’ve agreed to commit to will require quite of few of these refreshes in hope and intrigue to keep your stamina, so give in.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

If some grand idea comes to you, today, that gets you excited about the future, see how you can indulge it. Write the preliminary emails, create a plan, tell someone about it, or just start making something. Your intuition about your next steps in business and public life is spot on, right now. Listen, believe, and invest in it, Pisces.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

If something is on pause, right now, that you have been desperately trying to move, you’re missing some key information, a big piece of the puzzle. Don’t be the Aries that goes right to pushing the boulder in their path without looking to see if there’s an alternative way around it. Do something to help you gain some perspective, today.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

If you’re feeling alone or discouraged by the place you’re at in your life, surround yourself with images and other reminders that who you are is OK and is reflected in the world around you. You, of course, can also choose to embrace this state, but surrounding yourself with the comfort of reflection and affirmation won’t do any harm.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

If you have feelings about or for somebody, this might be the time to tell them. Your ability to be honest about how you feel and take a little bit of an emotional risk is increased, right now. Take advantage by choosing your favorite medium (writing? A phone call? skywriting?) and just go for it.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Don’t try to convince yourself that you have more stamina or capacity than you do. The ties you have cut and the boundaries you have created are there for a reason. Stand firmly by them, today, no matter how difficult, and learn to be content with what you can provide from within them.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you’re feeling “bleh,” it’s your job to bring some excitement into your life. Go somewhere you’ve never gone, do something you’re scared to do, try new foods, phone a friend. You do not have to stay in this state, but no one else can break it for you. Take responsibility and get moving, love!

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Right now it is crucial that you find balance between risk-taking and sticking with what you know. There is value in things that you are practiced at and comfortable doing, but how can you apply those skills in a new way? Or offer to utilize them for someone else? Get creative and follow what feels both intriguing and challenging.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Use the conversations you find yourself in, today, to sort through what’s been on your mind, lately. The more you stick to “light banter” and “small talk” the more you will want to hibernate in this time of transformation. Learn how to talk about what you’re going through. It will bring you closer to others and closer to breakthrough, too.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you feel like someone is using you for your resources, your emotional or physical labor, you’ve got to be the one to speak to the situation. People will take until there is nothing left. Have the conversation early so that you can maybe save the relationship but dead the dynamic.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re onto something so great, right now. Don’t destroy or abandon it just because you’re not certain if it will be “successful.” Define what success means for you, in the context of this particular investment, and decide whether that’s an outcome worth working towards. If so, carry on with as much courage and commitment to the process as you can muster.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The possibilities are endless, right now, which can really frustrate and overwhelm you, if you let it. But, how can you become excited about this expansive energy? How can you give yourself some space for exploration? Whenever you feel anxious, try to engage your body in some way and get lost in the moment until you feel ready to get back to your original task.