watch the trailer for the new elton john biopic

Photo via YouTube.

Director Dexter Fletcher is moving on from Bohemian Rhapsody, to another musical biopic of equally flashy, if not exceedingly epic proportions — on Sir Elton John. The trailer, which just dropped today, shows a young Elton (né Reginald Kenneth Dwight) posing the question: “So how does a fat boy from nowhere, get to be a songman?” From crafting “Your Song” at the piano and playing in pubs to donning a pair of metallic winged platform boots (“Can you even play the piano in those?”), the biopic tells the story of a smalltown English boy’s journey to becoming a full-fledged star. “The only way to tell his story is to live his fantasy,” they announced on Twitter. And from the looks of the trailer, there will be plenty of colorful costumes, dance numbers, and full length performances to prove it.

Egerton did all his own singing, and he’s joined by a cast of Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as his manager and lover John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother. You can catch the biopic in theaters on May 31, but for now, check out the full trailer below.