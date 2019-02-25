the lvmh prize shortlist is revealed

Courtesy LVMH

Since launching in 2014, the LVMH Prize has become the most covetable of awards for young designers. With a €300,000 prize and a year’s worth of mentorship provided by a dedicated LVMH team, it has helped launch the careers of everyone from Marine Serre to Marques’Almeida. In fact, it’s been something of a boon in general to British designers, with the first three winners from London. The shortlist for this year’s prize was announced this morning, and well, maybe fashion’s coming home?



London-based designers make a strong showing, making up over a quarter of the nominees. Bethany Williams, Eftychia, Kiko Kostadinov, Richard Malone, Stefan Cooke and Paria Farzaneh all received well-deserved nominations. Another thing to note is that many of the designers nominated this year are working in exciting “sustainable and ethical fashion… with several designers integrating this approach into their brand identity,” LVMH explained in a press release. “Furthermore, some of the semi-finalists are involved in the field of innovation, both in terms of the materials and the techniques they use. This is an accurate reflection of the current concerns of the fashion sector, which are also those of the LVMH Group. With this prize, LVMH confirms its ongoing commitment to supporting young fashion design and places the spotlight on tomorrow’s talent.”

The nominees will present their collection to a panel of industry experts on March 1st and 2nd during Paris Fashion Week, and the winner will be announced in June at Fondation Louis Vuitton. Find the full list of nominees is below.

3.PARADIS by Emeric Tchatchoua (French designer, based in Montreal). Menswear, showing in Paris.

ANREALAGE by Kunihiko Morinaga (Japanese designer, based in Tokyo). Womenswear, showing in Paris.

BETHANY WILLIAMS by Bethany Williams (British designer, based in London). Gender-neutral fashion, showing in London.

BODE by Emily Adams Bode (American designer, based in New York). Menswear, showing in New York.

BORAMY VIGUIER by Boramy Viguier (French designer, based in Paris). Menswear, showing in Paris.

DURAN LANTINK by Duran Lantink (Dutch designer, based in Amsterdam). Gender-neutral fashion, showing in London.

EFTYCHIA by Eftychia Karamolegkou (Greek designer, based in London). Womenswear, showing in Paris.

GERMANIER by Kévin Germanier (Swiss designer, based in Paris). Womenswear, showing in Paris.

HED MAYNER by Hed Mayner (Israeli designer, based in Tel Aviv). Gender-neutral fashion, showing in Paris.

HU by Caroline Hu (Chinese designer, based in New York). Womenswear, showing in New York.

KANGHYUK by Kanghyuk Choi and Sanglak Shon (South Korean designers, based in Seoul). Menswear, showing in Paris.

KIKO KOSTADINOV by Kiko Kostadinov (Bulgarian designer, based in London). Menswear, showing in London.

KENNETH IZE by Kenneth Izedonmwen (Nigerian designer, based in Lagos). Gender-neutral fashion, showing in Lagos.

LECAVALIER by Marie-Eve Lecavalier (Canadian designer, based in Montreal). Womenswear, showing in Paris.

PARIA/FARZANEH by Paria Farzaneh (British designer, based in London). Menswear, showing in London.

PHIPPS by Spencer Phipps (American designer, based in Paris). Gender-neutral fashion, showing in Paris.

RICHARD MALONE by Richard Malone (Irish designer, based in London). Womenswear, showing in London.

STEFAN COOKE by Stefan Cooke & Jake Burt (British designers, based in London). Menswear, showing in London.

SUSAN FANG by Susan Fang (Chinese designer, based in London). Womenswear, showing in Shanghai.

THEBE MAGUGU by Thebe Magugu (South African designer, based in Johannesburg). Womenswear, showing in Johannesburg.

