daily horoscopes: february 25, 2019

The Moon is in Sagittarius, today, giving us a much needed push towards spontaneity and calculated risk.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see what kinds of risks might be worth taking, for you, today.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It’s high time you started to think bigger, Pisces. Whatever fear dialogue or excuses you’ve used to keep yourself and your impact small up until now don’t deserve a place in your mental space any longer. Whatever ideas you’ve been thinking about executing but haven’t, or projects you never finished or put your all in to because you were equally afraid of their success and failure, today is the day to get back to it. The time is now.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

What system have you been using to make your decisions, lately? A quiet process of meditation and mulling; an ode to what feels right? Or have you been pursuing things according to other’s expectations, what will make you look “cool” or what’s easiest? The former process is what will get you the furthest, right now. When you’re about to make your next move, take a minute to let yourself feel into that possibility and decide from that embodied place. When you know exactly where you are, the road ahead clears itself in front of you.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It’s quite a moody Monday for you, Taurus. You’re contemplative and a little closed off. This is okay, as long as you can use this time to reflect and help you move forward. Don’t dwell on any one thought or topic too long (especially if it’s from the past) and try your best not to push people away. You’re moving through a lot of transitional spaces, right now. Do what you need to do to so that you can embrace the moment you’re in and not rush or ignore your process, and get clear about what this means for the rest of the components of your life.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You may be feeling more needy than usual, today. This is not a sign of weakness. As long as you are affirming and validating yourself before you seek it out from others, you are on the right track. Your risk today may be in the form of vulnerability and honesty about where you’re at and what you want from those around you. Communicating as clearly as possible and without a need for specific response or outcome is your best bet. If your goal is just to connect and practice being vulnerable, there’s no way you can lose.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You can only ignore things that aren’t working for so long. This is your life, Cancer. If your routines, relationships, etc, aren’t doing it for you, part of your lesson this lifetime is to learn how to let them go. It doesn’t have to be dramatic. Maybe it’s a matter of re-negotiating boundaries, or creating small, incremental change in your habits of relating to others or conducting your life. You’ll never know unless you’re honest with yourself about what needs shifting, and are ready to do it. Your only task today is to get yourself past these preliminary steps.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Now is the time to take something, a project, a relationship, etc, that feels good and has potential to the next level. It can be scary and vulnerable to push something forward because you risk “failure” and disappointment, or just an increased amount of work and maintenance to keep it up, but it has to happen at some point. Trust your abilities and that if you aren’t supposed to take it further, it won’t happen, but don’t let this be the reason that you don’t try.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your comfort zone won’t force any growth or transformation in you. Right now, make an effort to travel to places and put yourself in social and familial situations that fulfill that sweet spot of challenging discomfort. You’re meant for big things in this world. The continuous level-up requires you to accept and embrace fear as normal and not a barrier to you doing and being what you want. Work on your relationship to fear, today, so that you can think and be bigger.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There is a big difference between having great ideas, and actually showing up for them. Have you been “walking your talk” lately? If not, today is your day to figure out why and to break the cycle of complacency. List all of the excuses you have used to let yourself off the hook, and then debunk all of them to clear out some mental space for you to focus on execution. It doesn’t have to be monumental, but you deserve to invest in yourself.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Whatever situations you’re in right now that are compromising your self worth, self-care, self-love, etc-your risk for today is to disentangle yourself from these relationships. It may seem like it will compromise your financial stability, your access to some kind of resource, etc, to do so, but in actuality, anything that makes it hard for you to love or have compassion for yourself or grow in healthy, steady ways is always doing more harm than good. Put yourself first and let the bullsh*t that doesn’t see or honor your worth go.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is your day to come back to yourself. To check in with how you have been feeling most consistently, lately, to understand what your body has been telling you about what it needs, and to take rest and regeneration seriously. The thing you risk by doing this is needing to be honest and vulnerable about where you’re at, and potentially getting behind on your to-do list, but neither of these things will matter if you let things slide and become increasingly not-okay. It’s just one day. Use the next 24hrs to recoup so you can re-emerge anew.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your challenge today is to see how much you can let things be what they are. How often can you respond to precarious situations with a deep breath and knowledge that it will all work out? How many times can you say “it’s okay” and mean it? How can you allow the people around you to learn from their mistakes without you pointing them out? It may be a tall order for a Monday, but do your best to embrace the flow of the day and not try to swim upstream. You can get back to being diligent and stressed out some other day.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Your lesson for today is to trust other people. Trust that they will do what they say they will do, trust their intentions, trust their vision, and trust their advice. You can sometimes stretch yourself thin trying to be everything and do everything, but that doesn’t help anyone. The more you relax into this practice, the more space you will have to be creative and focus on creating systems, based on this camaraderie, that will make this kind of ease and respect sustainable for the long run.