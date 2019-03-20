grimes is releasing a new album about climate change

Photo via Instagram

There was a time in the early noughties when nu metal was literally the coolest thing in the world. Okay, that’s an exaggeration, but it was a reasonably cool genre with a certain subsection of young, angsty, suburban kids. Then nu metal died and a generation of Kerrang! and Scuzz loving pre-teens were left bereft. But fear not! Grimes is here to save nu metal stans with her nu album announcement.

Announcing the release on Twitter today, Grimes has promised fans a “climate change concept album”. Coming hot on the heels of last week’s school walkout for climate change, with an estimated 1.4 million teens across the world taking part, the popstar says her next album will be entitled Miss_Anthropocene, and will be “a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate change".

“Climate change is something I’m only ever confronted with in a sad/guilty way,” the singer wrote. “So my goal is to make climate change fun (lol?). Maybe it’ll be a bit easier to look at if it’s a character and not just abstract doom.” Enter Grimes’s villainess; a psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/beauty queen who relishes the end of the world.”

Made of ivory oil, this demon/goddess/beauty queen is the centrepoint of Miss_Anthropocene, with each song from the album riffing on a different embodiment of human extinction. Cheery stuff! In the same Twitter post Grimes said that, musically, the album will be a departure from her usual “synth stuff”, instead pivoting to a very Grimes-esque “ethereal nu-metal”.

While Grimes didn’t divulge the release date for her new record, we’re already excited to hear it. Hopefully it drops before climate change destroys the planet, right guys!

